Google's War With Apple Is Hotter Than Ever

Apple and Google are colliding into each other on a daily basis.

In September we wrote about the brewing war between the two companies. Since then, things have only gotten more heated.

At the start of December, Apple beat Google to purchase Lala. That was one month after Google beat out Apple to purchase AdMob.

This weekend we learned more details about Google’s phone, the Nexus One, due this January.

Add up all these battles, and 2010 looks to be a year of increased hostility between the two companies.

These new skirmishes follow years of enjoying one of the coziest relationships in Silicon Valley — one that will now get more complicated as the companies compete in more areas.

Neither company is each other’s biggest rival. Both are probably still most interested in disrupting Microsoft, which is one of the reasons they became so close earlier this decade. Pretty much every area where Google is competing with Apple, it’s competing even stronger with Microsoft.

But it’s impossible for Apple to escape the crossfire.

