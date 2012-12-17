Google Apologizes To Customers Angry Over Nexus 4 Delays

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google is still facing supply shortages for its Nexus 4, and is now apologizing to customers in the UK who are still waiting to receive the device.Customers have been complaining about Google’s poor communication in the ordeal, citing confusion about delivery estimates and payments.



“At this time of year when many people are travelling, they find it extremely hard to arrange deliveries when they have inaccurate estimates of when they will arrive, this kind of problem is multiplied enormously by bad information,” one customer writes. “And again, not knowing when money will be taken from your account during the festive season is not acceptable.”

Now, Google’s UK and Ireland Managing Director Dan Cobley has apologized for the lack of communication and is assuring customers that the company is working around the clock to resolve the issue. Cobley says that what these customers are going through is “unacceptable.”

After the initial stock sold out back in November, Google started accepting new orders for the Nexus 4 on December 4.

Customers who originally received a three-to-five day shipping estimate should get a notification early this week with tracking information, Cobley says. But for those who received a pre-Christmas shipping estimate, Google expects to start processing those orders for fulfillment this week.

“I realise that the people who ordered the Nexus 4 so early are among our most committed and loyal users and we are doing all we can to put things right,” Cobley writes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.