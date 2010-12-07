IT'S ALIVE: Google Wave Will Live On As Apache Wave

Photo: wikimedia

The Apache Foundation, the non-profit that supports the open source server software Apache, will take Google Wave into its “incubator program,” Google announced in a blog post.Google Wave was that next generation communications platform that was supposed to replace email, but which nobody could understand or use. Google pulled the plug on Wave in August and Wave (and Maps) founder Lars Rasmussen quit the company for Facebook.



Wave is and was always supposed to be open source so this is a natural evolution for the project. It was always going to continue in some way. And who knows — maybe a hit product will come out of it.

