Google, AOL, Yahoo and Microsoft To US: Don't Tread On Me

Google, AOL, Yahoo and Microsoft, along with a host of other advertising, agency and marketer associations, took another step in pressing their case that the government doesn’t need to regulate the collecting of data for ad-targeting purposes by search engines, websites, advertisers and ad networks. They’ve crafted their own set of rules in the hope of heading off potential regulation in Congress.

For months, a wide-ranging group of marketers, portals, publishers and ad networks represented by industry groups — such as the Interactive Advertising Bureau, the American Association of Advertising Agencies, the Direct Marketing Association and the Association of National Advertisers — have been working on “self-regulatory principles,” which were released today. They require sites to provide prominent disclosure of who is collecting information and the ability to opt out, inform consumers of any change to a site’s privacy policy, and offer special protections for sensitive data connected to health and financial issues or children, among other things.

The Counsel of Better Business Bureaus and the Direct Marketing Association will develop a compliance and enforcement mechanism for the industry rules, which would go into effect in 2010. The effective date would be preceded by a public-information campaign to which 500 million online ad impressions have been committed.

The groups also sought to draw a bright line between the tracking activities of, say, Yahoo or Google and internet service providers such as AT&T or Charter Communications, some of whom were caught red-handed tracking consumers with little or no notice last summer through now-defunct web-tracking firm NebuAd.

Rallying point for privacy groups

That flap has become a rallying point for privacy groups and an example of the need for government oversight. “It took the intervention of Congress in order for Charter and NebuAd to admit what they were doing. Without that who knows if that would have caught anyone’s eye,” said Lee Tien, staff attorney for the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWork The industry thinks internet service providers should be held to a stricter standard than websites and ad networks and “obtain the consent of users before engaging in online advertising” rather than simply notifying consumers that data collection is going on and offering them the ability to opt out.

The “principles” come as the staff of Democratic Rep. Rick Boucher of Virginia is drafting proposed internet-privacy legislation, though congressional observers doubt such a bill would make it to vote before the full Congress, as it is tied up dealing with energy and health care. It also comes months after the Federal Trade Commission issued its own proposed guidelines and drew some measured praise from members of its staff.

“We commend their efforts,” said Jessica Rich, acting associate director of the FTC’s division of privacy and identity protection. “There are a lot of privacy policies out there, but our report calls for transparency and consumer control that is more accessible — a link that says, ‘Why did I get this ad?'”

