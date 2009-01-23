Google: AOL Now Worth $5.5 Billion (GOOG, TWX)

Google (GOOG) has finally admitted that its investment in AOL (TWX) has lost most of its value — and that the impairment is no longer “temporary.” In its Q4 earnings report today, Google announced that it wrote down $726 million of its $1 billion investment in AOL.



Google’s $1 billion, 5% stake valued AOL at $20 billion in 2005. Subtracting 72.6% suggests that Google now values AOL at $5.48 billion.

Not surprising. Back in November, Barclays analyst Doug Anmuth estimated that Google would write down about half of its investment.

Of course, Google’s investment came with other benefits — namely, a search and display ad partnership, and collaboration on video and IM.

