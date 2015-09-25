Google is reportedly facing antitrust scrutiny in the US over Android

Google is facing antitrust scrutiny in the US over its Android operating system, Bloomberg is reporting, citing “two people familiar with the matter.”

The inquiry is reportedly concerned with whether Google prioritised its own apps over those of others, but may not result in a case being bought against the Californian company, according to Bloomberg.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment, and will update this story when it responds.

This story is developing…

