Google Is About To Be Hit With An Antitrust Probe From The FTC

Photo: AP

The FTC is about to serve a subpoena to Google for an antitrust probe, the WSJ reports.The FTC investigation will look at whether or not Google is abusing its influence on the web.



Google has the number one search engine, with about 66% of the market in U.S. Its search share has been pretty flat for the last year.

The investigation will look at whether Google’s dominant position in the search world is giving it an unfair influence in the world of online advertising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.