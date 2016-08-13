Google can pay off its latest antitrust fine in less than an hour

Google and antitrust complaints have gotten pretty familiar. The search giant has been accused numerous times of shutting out competition on Android by requiring phone makers to preinstall Google-made apps. It currently faces charges from the EU for it, and

it might see the same in the US down the road.

Russia, however, has already taken action. The country’s Federation Anti-monopoly Service has ruled that Google indeed violated its competition rules, and fined the firm $6.8 million earlier this week.

As this chart from Statista shows, though, that’s a drop in the bucket for the Mountain View company. Given that Google’s parent company Alphabet earned $21.5 billion in revenue last quarter, it’d only take 41 minutes for Google to earn that fine back.

That said, Russia’s ruling is symbolic, and any penalties from the EU would likely be more severe. Nevertheless, if worse comes to worst, Google has plenty of cash to fall back on.

