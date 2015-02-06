Google is using a surprising number of weapons to take on Microsoft

Business Insider/Julie Bort Google for Work president Amit Singh

Google is the 800-pound Gorilla in search and online advertising, and about 90% of its revenue from ads.

But the company knows it can’t be a one-trick pony forever.

“For many years they talked about how investments would be 70 per cent in core search, 20 per cent on things ancillary to search and 10 per cent on moonshots,” Ben Schachter, an analyst with Macquarie Securities told The New York Times. “Now we’re pretty far from that. What does that mean for the company?”

While the income potential of those “moonshots” is still unknown (Google Glass, Google Fibre, driverless cars), Google actually has been systematically carving a considerable niche for itself in the enterprise tech business.

Companies spend about $US4 trillion on technology worldwide and billions of that are suddenly being spent on cloud computing. And that’s where Google plays.

Technology Business Research analyst Jillian Mirandi estimated that this was a $US1.6 billion for Google in 2014. That may be tiny compared the $US66 billion in 2014, but $US1 billion+ business still isn’t exactly peanuts.

According to Amit Singh, president of Google’s enterprise unit, Google At Work, Google actually has a long list of products for the enterprise. Notice that all of them compete with products from its rival Microsoft.

They are:

Although Google won’t reveal revenue for any of these products, or for its enterprise unit at all, it sent us the following statistics to show off some of the growth Google At Work had in 2014:

More than 60% of the Fortune 500 are actively using a paid Google for Work product (e.g. Apps, Clouds, Maps, Search, etc.)

Internally, Google hit its goal of 95% customer satisfaction (CSAT) for Google Apps customers, an improvement from 80% two years ago years ago and across all Google for Work products, the CSAT score is more than 90%.

Google Apps has ore than 5 million businesses customers.

More than 1,800 customers are signing up for Drive for Work each week

More than 40 million students, teachers and administrators use Google Apps for Education.

Google is winning cloud customers away from AWS, such as Atomic Fiction, dotCloud, and Just Develop IT (JDI).

Between all the apps hosted on App Engine, it serves 28 billion requests per day

Google’s cloud database, Cloud Datastore, performs 6.3 trillion operations per month

At least 5 million Chromebooks were sold in 2014, accounting for about 1% of the PC market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.