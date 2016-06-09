Google rushed gifts to its shareholders meeting after an investor complained about the lack of swag

A little whining can go a long way:

Google parent-company Alphabet just promised to bring back swag bags to its annual shareholders meetings and even rushed free hats to all attendees after an investor complained.

It started when the first person to ask a question at the meeting begged the company to bring back free gifts.

“I thought we were gonna get a cute little bag or cap or mug!” griped Linda from Fresno. “I know to you it’s not that big, but to me it is. Can you bring that back?”

Not only did Google SVP David Drummond say that her request would be duly noted for next year’s meeting, but about 30 minutes later, Linda’s wish came true.

“The question from the shareholder from Fresno affected me deeply, so I went ahead and asked a colleague to go ahead and pick up about a hundred hats form our store,” said Google’s head of people, Laszlo Bock, at the very end of the meeting. “They should be delivered here in five or ten minutes.”

Ta-da! Google might not be able to make concrete financial promises or approve investor proposals to provide more details of its government lobbying efforts, but at least it can dole out some branded headgear.

No word on whether the shareholders would be getting caps or beanie since Google sells both — and a lot of other stuff — in its online store:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.