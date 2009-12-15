Google Announces A URL Shortener, Goo.gl

Google finally has its own URL shortener, Goo.gl.

The company launched it as part of new versions of the Google Toolbar and FeedBurner.

Unlike URL shorteners like Bit.ly or TinyURL, however, Goo.gl only works in the Google Toolbar and FeedBurner.

In related news, Facebook is also testing a URL shortener.

Some of our favourite existing URL shorteners include:

FromeDome.com’s frdo.me.

Google offers three reasons its URL shortner is the best. From its blog post:

Stability: Google’s scalable, multi-datacenter infrastructure provides great uptime and a reliable service to our users.

Security: As we do with web search, shortened URLs are automatically checked to detect sites that may be malicious and warn users when the short URL resolves to such sites.

Speed: At Google we like fast products and we’ve worked hard to ensure this service is quick. We’ll continue to iterate and improve the speed of Google Url Shortener.

See Google’s blog post for details.

