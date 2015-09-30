Google's just announced 2 impressive phones

Google announced two new Nexus smartphones during its event on Tuesday in San Francisco.

The phones feature high-end specs and features, but cost a lot less than phones from Apple and Samsung.

For its Nexus smartphones, Google commissions other smartphone makers to manufacture the phones themselves.

The Nexus 5X made by LG is the smaller of the two devices with a 5.2-inch display. It has a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

The Nexus 6P made by Huawei is the larger device with a 5.7-inch display, a 12.3-megapixel rear camera, and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It’s also the only model with a fully metal body.

Like all Nexus devices, both smartphones run the pure version of Google’s latest operating system, Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) without “skins” that other Android phone makers usually install on their phones.

They also tend to get the latest updates directly from Google as soon as they’re released, whereas other Android devices don’t get updates until later, with users waiting several months, and over a year in some cases.

Both smartphones come with fingerprint scanners on their backs that Google is calling Nexus Imprint. They’re also one of the few smartphones available with USB-C ports for charging.

USB-C is a universal standard that also makes it easier to connect to other devices by reducing the amount of wires you need. For example, to connect a smartphone with the usual micro-USB port, you’d need a separate cable with HDMI just to plug your phone to the TV.

The 16GB Nexus 5X model will cost $US379, and the 32GB model will go for $US429.

The Nexus 5P will start with a 32GB model at $US499, 64GB model will be $US549, and the 128GB model for $US649.

That’s a return to the typically low price tag compared to premium smartphones from other phone makers, like Samsung and LG. That wasn’t the case with the original Nexus 6 released in 2014, which had a comparable price tag as premium smartphones.

Both will begin shipping in late October in the US, UK, Ireland, and Japan, with more countries to follow in the coming weeks.

