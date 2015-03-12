Google has a new version of its gorgeous touchscreen laptop, the Chromebook Pixel

Google just unveiled a new version of the Chromebook Pixel. The design is largely the same as Google’s previous Pixel, but Google promises the newer version is much faster. It’s available today starting at $US999.

It uses a Type-C USB port just like Apple’s new MacBook, which means it functions as a charging port, HDMI port, VGA port, and DisplayPort all in one.

The new Pixel, however, comes with two of these ports instead of one like Apple’s MacBook.

Google promises it will last for 12 hours on a single charge, and buyers can opt between two different versions: the standard edition and a faster model that the company is calling the “LS” (which stands for Ludicrous Speed) edition.

Like its predecessor, the new Chromebook Pixel comes with a touchscreen. It’s powered by one of Intel’s newest Core i5 processors and comes with 32GB of internal storage.

