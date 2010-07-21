Google Announces Major Redesign Of Image Search

Google is in the middle of announcing a major overhaul of its image search at a press conference in San Francisco.



The event is still underway, but, via TechCrunch’s Jason Kincaid’s liveblog, some highlights:

Google Images gets 1 billion page veiws per day.

Image search results will now be displayed without any text surrounding them. Rather than loading a finite number of search results per page, Google will dynamically load more images as you scroll through results indefinitely.

Clicking on an image will take you directly to a full size version of it, with the page in which it appears in the background, instead of the ugly, two-frame page you see now.

The old Images page is still loading for us for now, so we haven’t seen this. But it sounds like a big improvement.

