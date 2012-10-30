Google Announces Its New Superphone, The Nexus 4

Photo: T Mobile

Google has officially announced its latest flagship smartphone, the Nexus 4.The Nexus 4 is a 4.7-inch smartphone running the newest version of Android. It was made by LG with input from Google.



It has a quad-core processor, which Google says makes it the fastest smartphone on the market, according to Josh Topolsky at The Verge.

The Nexus 4 will not support LTE, though. This is a bummer for people in the U.S. as LTE is super fast and makes cellular web connections as fast as broadband internet.

The reason Google is skipping LTE is because it is offering the Nexus 4 as an unlocked, off contract phone for $300 around the world. LTE is not a uniform standard, notes Topolsky.

That price is the most revolutionary aspect of this phone. For some context, an unlocked iPhone 5 is $700. Google is either making no money, or very little selling this phone.

Here’s Google’s blurb on the phone:

Nexus 4 is our latest smartphone, developed together with LG. It has a quad-core processor which means it’s super fast, a crisp 4.7″ (320 ppi) display that’s perfect for looking at photos and watching YouTube, and with wireless charging you just set the phone down on a charging surface to power it up, no wires needed. While Nexus 4 is incredibly powerful under the hood, it also features the latest version of Jelly Bean, Android 4.2—the simplest and smartest version of Android yet. Starting with the camera, we’ve reinvented the photo experience with Photo Sphere, which lets you capture images that are literally larger than life. Snap shots up, down and in every direction to create stunning 360-degree immersive experiences that you can share on Google+ with friends and family—or you can add your Photo Sphere to Google Maps for the world to see.

Android 4.2 brings other great goodies like Gesture Typing, which lets you glide your finger over the letters you want to type on the keyboard—it makes typing fast, fun and a whole lot simpler. Android 4.2 also adds support for Miracast wireless displays so you can watch movies, YouTube videos, and play games right on your HDTV wirelessly.

And here’s a blurb on pricing:

Nexus 4: 8GB for $299; 16GB for $349; available unlocked and without a contract on 11/13 on the Google Play store in U.S., U.K., Australia, France, Germany, Spain and Canada. The 16GB version will also be available through T-Mobile for $199, with a 2-year contract (check here for more details).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.