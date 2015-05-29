Google just announced its big plan to take over your home - Project Brillo

Today at Google I/O the company announced a new IoT system called Project Brillo.

Sundar Pichai described it as an “end-to-end complete solution.”

The project is aimed to solve the fragmentation issues facing the IoT. For instance, there are a bunch of connected devices, but they communicate differently and use myriad software.

Google’s Brillo answer is meant to make a more complete solution for IoT.

The company partnered with Nest, Android, and others to build out the system. It uses minimum system requirements, making it easy for small devices like door locks connect to the system. Additionally, it uses both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth low energy.

Brillo will use a new language called “Weave.” This common language is meant for connected devices to more seamlessly communicate with each other.

Google says it will launch Brillo’s developer preview in Q3 of this year. Weave is slated for Q4.

