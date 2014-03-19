Google Just Unveiled Its Next Big Wearable Computing Platform

Google today announced that it plans to officially bring Android to smart watches through its new project called Android Wear. The project will enable developers to bring features such as Google voice search and health tracking apps to wristwatches.

According to Google’s blog post announcing the product, Android Wear will encompass many of the features found on existing smartwatches. This includes the ability to display updates from social media, message alerts, shopping notifications, and news.

Android Wear will also supposedly push fitness reminders to your wrist, and will likely integrate with existing exercise and workout apps.

Like most smart watch systems today, Android Wear will allow you to interact with your phone, but Google envisions interaction on a broader scale. For example, the official post mentions you may be able to “cast your favourite movies to the TV,” hinting at potential Chromecast integration.

Although a modified version of Android can already be found on a number of smartwatches, Google has a clear advantage in being able to stock its platform with the full selection of its services. For example, Google says its Android Wear platform will support voice-enabled search — a feature that would be especially useful on a smartwatch.

Google mentions that it has already partnered with Fossil Group and a number of manufacturers, including HTC, LG, Motorola, and Samsung to make watches powered by Android Wear. LG’s device should be launching in the coming months.

Check out Google’s videos below.

