rumour: Google Is Getting Ready To Release A $150 Answer To The Kindle Fire

Google is preparing to release a new 7-inch tablet called the “Nexus tablet” in partnership with Asus, according to Android and Me reporter Taylor Wimberly.The killer feature of the tablet is going to be its price tag. Wimberly, citing a “a senior employee at a supply chain company based in the United States,” says the Nexus tablet will cost $149-$199.



To undercut Amazon on price, Google and Asus bought cheaper guts for the tablet, says Wimberly. He expects it to be announced in May at the CTIA Wireless show.

