Google's Android Alliance Gets More Partners, Still Missing Top U.S. Carriers (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) says it’s signed up 14 new partners to its “open handset alliance,” which is based around its Android ‘GPhone’ mobile platform.



The new partners include big gadget makers like Sony Ericsson, Garmin, and Toshiba, carriers like Vodafone (VOD), and tech companies like Huawei, ARM, etc. (Full list below.)

Still missing: The top two U.S. mobile carriers, AT&T (T) and Verizon Wireless. AT&T execs have said they’re open to considering Android devices in the future, and Verizon (VZ) is negotiating an ad deal with Google and Microsoft (MSFT), which, if Google wins, we think could potentially lead to carrying Android phones someday. But still no buy-in from the two companies who sell the most mobile phones in the U.S.

Full list of new partners: AKM Semiconductor Inc., ARM, ASUSTek Computer Inc., Atheros Communications, Borqs, Ericsson, Garmin International Inc., Huawei Technologies, Omron Software Co. Ltd, Softbank Mobile Corporation, Sony Ericsson, Teleca AB, Toshiba Corporation and Vodafone.

See Also:

Sprint CEO Disses Google’s Android Phone, Wishes He Had One (S)

Motorola: No Google Android ‘GPhones’ Til Next Christmas

Motorola’s Android GPhone: Wait ‘Til Next Year, But Which Carrier?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.