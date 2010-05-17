Google Makes Its Android Market Site Slightly Less Bad

Google has refreshed the website it uses for Android Market applications, notes Robin Wauters at TechCrunch. The site now has a featured column, a top paid section, and top free section.



It’s a step in the right direction for Google’s Android Market, but it still looks very sparse and ugly, especially in comparison to Apple’s iTunes. We can’t search the site. The top paid and top free are still divided by sections. So we can’t see on the site what the overall most popular apps are for Android.

The nice thing is that developers can send out a link to this store when their app is listed. The not-so-nice thing is that users can’t just download from this site to their phone.

See Also: How Google Can Fix Android’s Lame App Store

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.