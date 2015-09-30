Google just showed off the newest version of Android -- here's when it's rolling out

Screenshot Google shows off Now On Tap at Google I/O 2015 this past May.

Today, Google showed off a final version of Android M, codename “Marshmallow,” the newest version of its mobile operating system for smartphones and tablets.

Android Marshmallow will start to roll out next week (October 5) for the Nexus 5, 6, 9 and Nexus Player.

For other phones though, it’s up to individual manufacturers and cellular carriers to decide when the update gets rolled out to your phone.

We had originally seen this new version of Android back at Google’s developer conference in May, but this is the first time the search company has shown off what’s going to be the final version.

The new Android M has a bunch of new usability features, like a floating toolbar that makes it easier to copy and paste. It also gives users a lot more control over app permissions, with a settings panel that lets you pick and choose what individual apps can access.

But the headlining feature of Marshmallow is an upgrade to Android’s Google Now virtual assistant called “Now On Tap.” Basically, Google Now will be able to “read” the contents of your screen and give you better answers based on that.

When we saw that first preview of Android Marshmallow in May, Google showed off how it was able to answer “Who is that?” based on the fact that the user was listening to a Skrillex song on Spotify.

In short, Google Android is getting a lot smarter and easier to use.

