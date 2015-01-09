No One Is Using Google's Massive Android Update

Google in November launched Android Lollipop, which it called its largest, most ambitious OS update ever — but no one is using it.

Less than 0.1% of Android devices currently run Lollipop, according to the company’s most recent numbers.

The problem is, very few phones are capable of upgrading to Lollipop yet. It’s up to the carriers and phone manufacturers to decide when the update rolls out to various phone models.

Although Lollipop hit the Galaxy S5 in Europe, it’s still not available on US devices or on the latest HTC phones.

With Lollipop, Google introduced Material Design, a bolder, brighter user interface, as well as a bunch of other under-the-hood improvements.

Here’s the full breakdown of current Android OS adoption (you don’t see Lollipop listed because versions with less than 0.1% distribution are not shown):

