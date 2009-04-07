Google Tablet Leaves Windows Mobile Eating Dust

We’ve been waiting for more devices from Google’s (GOOG) Android operating system, and now it looks like we may soon have some: T-Mobile (DT) is working on both an Android home phone and an Android tablet computer, the company’s partners tell the New York Times.



No word yet on pricing, features, release dates, etc., and T-Mobile isn’t talking. Here’s what we know: “The phone will plug into a docking station and come with another device that handles data synchronisation as it recharges the phone’s battery.”

A win for Google, who’s very slowly seeing the expansion of its Android operating system. (As more Android devices hit market, we expect more developers to code for Android, a virtuous cycle.)

The loser? Microsoft (MSFT). The idea of a computer, mobile phone, home phone, everything, all talking to each other, has always been the promise of Windows and Windows Mobile. Company execs still talk up the idea of “one service, multiple screens” with WinMo and Zune every chance they get. But so far it’s just talk. Meanwhile, while Microsoft is making promises, Google seems to be charging ahead.

