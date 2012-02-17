Google Is Reportedly Going To Release ANOTHER New Version Of Android In Q2

Google is preparing to launch Android 5.0 in the second quarter, DigiTimes reports.



Dubbed, “Jelly Bean,” this new version of Android comes hot on the heels of Android 4.0, or Ice Cream Sandwich, which came out last November.

If this report is accurate, it’s pretty surprising. Android 4.0 has barely been picked up by handset makers and now Google is already delivering a new version of Android 5.0?

The fragmentation issue is only getting worse for Android.

Of course, this is DigiTimes, which has a shaky track record. And the report itself is a little confusing, so you should remain sceptical.

Here’s what DigiTimes says:

Viewing that the adoption of Android 4.0 has fallen short of original expectations and Microsoft will launch Windows 8 in the third quarter of 2012, Google is likely to launch Android 5.0 (Jelly Bean) in the second quarter and appeal for adopting Android 5.0 and Windows 8 in the same tablet PC, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers.

Android 5.0 will be further optimised for tablet PCs, while Google will also integrate its Chrome system functions to push dual-operating system designs. Brand vendors can either choose to adopt only Android 5.0 or add Android 5.0 to Windows 8 devices with the ability to switch between the two OSes without the need to shut down the computer.

