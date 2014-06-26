Google Just Unveiled Its Plan To Take Over Your Car

Google just unveiled Android Auto at its annual developers conference in San Francisco.

With cars compatible with Android Auto, you simply connect your Android phone to your car, and your car’s screen will display a modified version of Android with simplified features that are easy to use at-a-glance.

You can use Android Auto to play music from your phone, send and receive text messages, and use other applications like Google Maps.

So that means you’ll be able to see traffic updates, navigation, etc. in your car. And since Android Auto is fully voice-enabled, you’ll never have to take your hands off the steering wheel.

Android Auto will be available later this year. Already, over 40 car makers like Acura, Ford, Audi, and Chevrolet will have Android Auto. The first cars with Android Auto will be available at the end of this year.

Google will soon release an Android Auto SDK so that developers can build additional audio and messaging apps for your car.

Here’s how it works.

The first step is connecting your Android phone to your car.

Once it’s connected, you’ll be able to tap a button and speak commands for navigation, search, and messaging.

Since Android Auto is fully voice-enabled, you can navigate without ever needing to take your hands off the steering wheel. And it’s all powered by your Android phone, so applications you update through Google Play will update in the car, as well.

