Google Android App Store: Like iTunes, With One Big Difference (GOOG)

Google has unveiled its long-awaited answer to the iTunes app store for the iPhone: The Android Market, which will sell programs for the upcoming “Gphone” from T-Mobile, and every other handset that runs on Google’s mobile OS.



The big difference: Apple runs it own store with a pretty firm hand. If you want in, you’ve got play by their rules. But Google has an open door policy: Developers who want to put their program on the market just register, upload, and they’re in business.

Good news for developers, right? Open access to a platform supported by the biggest player in tech? You bet.

But there is a downside: While everything on Apple app store has the Steve Jobs seal of approval, Google’s shop is going to be a caveat emptor proposition. Which means that a bunch of Android users are likely to get some bum apps. If that happens too often, that’s going to diminish Android’s appeal, and have developers begging for a firm hand.

