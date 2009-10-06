Google And Verizon Finally Working Together On Phones

Google (GOOG) and Verizon (VZ) are partnering on mobile applications and devices.



There are no terms for the partnership, but according to a release, “The agreement will come to fruition within the next few weeks as Verizon Wireless introduces Android-based handsets.”

Getting on the nation’s largest carrier before the iPhone could be a a big boost for Google’s nascent Android software. It will also drive more people to use the mobile web, where Google hopes to one day earn piles of money from ads.

For both companies’ sakes, we hope the phone costs less than $99 for consumers and isn’t hideous. (And that Verizon doesn’t try to replace the built-in Android app store with its own, something it plans to do with BlackBerry devices.)

