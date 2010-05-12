Google And Verizon Launching iPad Killer

Google and Verizon Wireless are working on an Android-based tablet computer to challenge Apple’s iPad, the WSJ reports.



“We’re looking at all the things Google has in its archives that we could put on a tablet to make it a great experience,” Verizon Wireless CEO Lowell McAdam tells the WSJ.

What does this mean?

At first glance, it looks like Verizon is aligning with Google in a fight against their two mobile archrivals, Apple and AT&T.

The tablet chatter is part of a “deepening relationship” between Verizon and Google, the WSJ’s Niraj Sheth writes.

So, perhaps this means the iPad won’t be coming to Verizon after all? And how about the iPhone?

But this development could just as easily mean nothing. Apple could still be working with Verizon to get its gadgets to work with Verizon’s network, even if Google is involved on a competing device. Verizon’s best-case scenario is still to sell wireless service for both Google AND Apple-powered gadgets.

More than anything, this looks like a Verizon executive giving the WSJ a story to get more leverage in his negotiations with Apple.

Image source: The Chromium Projects

More: The Chrome Source

