Your tweets will soon show up in Google searches -- again

Twitter and Google have partnered to make your tweets more searchable online, according to a Bloomberg report.

Starting in the second half of this year, tweets will begin appearing in Google searches as soon as they are posted. The deal has been signed, but the companies have not officially announced it yet, according to Bloomberg.

The two companies reached a similar deal in 2009, but Google let that deal expire two years later after launching Google+.

Google thought its social network could provide the same real time information about what people are doing online as its deal with Twitter did. But Google+ never took off, and Google has revamped it into more of a general-purpose single sign-in platform across its services.

Twitter, meanwhile, is looking to increase usage and engagement, and having tweets show up in searches could help do that.

Twitter reports earnings on Thursday, and could announce the deal then.

