Google And Twitter Sign Search Deal

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/6937544b90d9644a90afbc00/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="Marissa Mayer in Vogue" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Google (GOOG) and Twitter signed a search deal, Google’s Marissa Mayer announced on a company blog today.



Earlier today, Microsoft announced a similar deal with Twitter and Facebook.

But while Microsoft’s Twitter search engine is already up at Bing.com/Twitter, Google’s integration is still months away.

Marissa writes, “We look forward to having a product that showcases how tweets can make search better in the coming months.”

A vaporware announcement from Google? Embarrassing!

No matter what, though, both deals are huge wins for Twitter. Until now, the startup was expected to post 2009 revenues around a paltry $4 million. Earlier reports suggest today’s deals could include payments of “millions of dollars” from both companies and/or a revenue share on the results.

Google: At Google, our goal is to create the most comprehensive, relevant and fast search in the world. In the past few years, an entirely new type of data has emerged — real-time updates like those on Twitter have appeared not only as a way for people to communicate their thoughts and feelings, but also as an interesting source of data about what is happening right now in regard to a particular topic.

Given this new type of information and its value to search, we are very excited to announce that we have reached an agreement with Twitter to include their updates in our search results. We believe that our search results and user experience will greatly benefit from the inclusion of this up-to-the-minute data, and we look forward to having a product that showcases how tweets can make search better in the coming months. That way, the next time you search for something that can be aided by a real-time observation, say, snow conditions at your favourite ski resort, you’ll find tweets from other users who are there and sharing the latest and greatest information.

Earlier this month, we wrote that several aspects of these deals are very smart from Twitter’s perspective:

The tweet-stream data is valuable, and Twitter might as well cash in on it. Twitter also, coincidentally, needs a business, and this is a good, non-intrusive place to start.

It’s far smarter to licence the data to Google and Microsoft (and Yahoo) than try to build a broader competing search engine. Licensing the stream will allow Twitter to keep doing what it has been doing–maintaining an open platform–and focus on what it does best.

Google and Microsoft will do a far better job of monetizing the search stream than Twitter could have. As Google demonstrates every day, scale matters in the search business.

By cutting deals with BOTH Google and Microsoft, Twitter makes itself more ubiquitous, thus increasing the value of its feed.

The value of the feed will increase massively in a couple of years as tweeting becomes more popular and if Twitter becomes the industry standard. (It’s almost there now.)

Don’t Miss: Photos From The Web 2.0 Summit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.