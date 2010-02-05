Google And The NSA Finally Team Up

Google is in talks with the National Security Agency over an agreement to jointly investigate recent cyber-attacks on the Internet giant that originated in China, according to the Washington Post.



The attacks targeted source code for some of Google’s applications, and compromised the Gmail accounts of human rights activists critical of the Chinese regime.

More than 30 other major tech companies were targeted, according to Google. China and Google have been in a stand-off ever since.

The NSA runs a massive electronic surveillance operation, and there is no doubting the possible gains to be had from enlisting its help. But Google sharing information with the government under any circumstances will always be a huge red flag for anyone worried about privacy. Just how much information the NSA would need access to to be helpful is unclear. Striking a balance between these concerns has been the main challenge in reaching an agreement, according to the Post.

As troubling as co-operation between the NSA and Google could be for some paranoids, the prospect of the Chinese government getting access to Google’s data is a bigger cause for concern. Protecting Google is now a serious national security concern; many Americans have entrusted far more sensitive personal information to Google than to any government agency.

