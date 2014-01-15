Massive Growth In The Consumer 'Internet Of Things' Explains Google's Purchase Of Nest Labs

With its $US3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs, Google’s making a huge bet on the consumer Internet of Things.

Internet connections will be built in to a massive quantity of new products, from air conditioners to light bulbs and security alarms. These will become “smart devices,” and will all be controlled through apps and websites, and feed data into the cloud.

With Nest, which makes smart smoke detectors and thermostats, Google has positioned itself as an early leader in this space, sometimes also known as the “Connected Life” or “Connected Home” markets. In a new report from BI Intelligence, we examine the forces and numbers driving growth in the consumer Internet of Things or IoT, including the mind-boggling numbers for total market size. It’s difficult to overestimate the importance of the Internet of Things because it will come to encompass all kinds of products we don’t normally think of as high-tech, such as UV-filtering window shades and door locks. We also look at the enterprise market for the Internet of Things.

Here are some of our top findings:

