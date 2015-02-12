A lot of Silicon Valley tech employees aren't vaccinating their kids

A lot of kids at the Silicon Valley daycare centres run by big tech companies are not completely vaccinated, according to a Wired reportciting California state statistics.

For instance, Wired found less than 50% of the kids at one Google daycare have their full recommended slate of vaccinations.

A Google spokesperson told Wired the numbers based on old data, and that the day care centres had vaccination rates of 81% and 98% in 2013 and 2014.

But Wired also found other tech company day cares in Silicon Valley with low vaccination rates, including Pixar (43%), Cisco (55% at one facility), and IBM (just over 70%).

Vaccinations have been getting extra attention lately because of a growing measles outbreak in California that began in Disneyland.

California parents can file a personal belief exemption so their kids don’t have to get vaccinated. In LA and New York City, it’s increasingly affluent parents who are opting out of certain vaccines.

The measles outbreak reached downtown San Francisco on Wednesday, according to SFGate.

The blog said a LinkedIn employee with measles may have traveled to and from the company’s offices on BART, San Francisco’s commuter rail system.

