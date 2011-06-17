Google And Obama Team Have Special Ad Deal, GOP Alleges

Photo: Associated Press

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is claiming that Google and President Barack Obama’s campaign team have a special online ad deal that the famously Democratic-leaning company reportedly denied to Republicans.Politico today reports that a staffer for the GOP committee saw an Obama ad on the RealClearPolitics website, believed it was the product of a new Google ads technology, and contacted the company to see if Republicans could get in on the new program, too.



The staffer was told that the new technology was not yet released, and was only being offered to a few select clients. The NRSC interpreted this as hint that Google had a special deal with Obama’s team that is not on offer to Republicans.

Google denied that any of the new ads—which, according to Politico, will “charge clients for every email address (or other piece of user data) they collect—have been offered to any political candidates or committees. The Obama team also denied that it has purchased any ads from Google utilising the new technology.

