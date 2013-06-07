Here's What National Security Data Google Actually Admits It Gives The Government

Although Google denies it allows the federal government to look at its internal data stream for national security purposes, under a program called PRISM, the search giant does respond to some national security data requests.



Every year, Google publishes a transparency report describing the number of court orders and police, FBI and other agency requests for private citizens’ data.

This summary shows that the number of those data requests has grown over the years:

But these data show that national security data requests are only a tiny fraction of what Google tells the government:

The vast majority of data that Google gives the government has nothing to do with national security, Google says.

The company also breaks down the requests from the U.S. federal government specifically:

