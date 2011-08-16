Google And Motorola -- Who Are All Those Patents For?

Google tried to present its $12.5b acquisition of Motorola as an opportunity “supercharge the Android ecosystem,” but it’s clear that the deal was equally prompted out of desire to protect Android from further patent lawsuits using Motorola’s strong patent portfolio. From all appearances, it actually seems like Google was first interested in somehow licensing or buying Motorola’s patents, and then decided it would be nice to spend a little more and just buy the whole damn company. Of course, that raises the question: what’s going to happen now? The smartphone landscape is awash in patent suits, most targeted at Android OEMs, and Google’s clearly looking to have an impact. What’s the strategy?



