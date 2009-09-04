Google Android Phones Still Cost Way Too Much

Google and its carrier and gadget partners must still think their phones are better than Apple’s, which they are not. There’s no other way to explain their pricing strategy.

Sprint will sell the new HTC Hero with 2GB of memory for $179 after a terribly annoying $100 mail-in rebate, the company announced today. Over at T-Mobile, the new MyTouch 3G costs $199 and the year-old G1 costs $149.

Hello! The 8 GB iPhone 3G is $99 without a rebate. The new 16 GB iPhone 3GS is $199 without a rebate. Any wonder that the iPhone is cleaning your clocks in sales?

The fact that Google’s operating system was free and open-source was supposed to make its phones significantly cheaper. So make it happen, or Android will continue to be a “better Windows Mobile” forever.

Sure, the carriers will still find some buyers for these phones: People who are loyal to (or stuck on) Sprint or T-Mobile, who want to upgrade to a smartphone with apps. But they’re not going to drive any huge sales, pulling people from other carriers the way Apple has.

