CHART OF THE DAY: Google And Facebook Rule Mobile Advertising -- And No One Else Is Even Close

Google is the king of digital advertising, particularly on mobile devices, and the latest data from eMarketer charted for us by Statista proves it.

Google accounts for more than half of all mobile ad revenue worldwide, while Facebook has been steadily increasing its market share of mobile ad revenue each year since 2012, the year it went public. Facebook already accounts for more than one-fifth of all mobile ad revenue. Between Facebook and Google, the companies could rake in more than 70% of mobile ad money in 2014.

