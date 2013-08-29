Google And Facebook Are Running Away With The Mobile Advertising Market

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

Google And Facebook Account For 69% Of Mobile Ad Revenue (eMarketer via Statista)

eMarketer estimates that Facebook will see its share of global mobile Internet ad revenues reach 15.8% this year, up from just 5.35% in 2012. What’s more, the research firm estimates that Google will grab 53.17% of the worldwide mobile ad market this year, up slightly from 2012. Google and Facebook combine for a 69% share.

Read >

How Companies Are Becoming More Customer-Centric By Focusing On Social Media (BI Intelligence)

Have you read a whitepaper, or heard agencies or social media gurus prattle on about the "social CRM," and wondered whether there was anything to it? A new report from BI Intelligence, Business Insider's paid research service, looks at how companies are looking beyond traditional customer relationship management and beginning to learn from customers on social media, using customer insights to drive top-level decision-making. The report includes 10 charts and datasets.





Google+ Hangouts Get High Definition (GigaOm)

Google is rolling out HD for Hangouts, bringing us one step closer to video chat in the browser without the need for plugins. Read >

What Does It Take To Become A Trending Hashtag On Twitter? (Cision)

It’s the ultimate achievement for some social media marketers: create a trending hashtag or phrase. But how many mentions does it take to do so? Cision finds that in some cases, just over 6,000 mentions is enough, if they accumulate over a short time window. Read >

Twitter Changes How Conversations Are Presented (Twitter)

The changes are meant to make it easier to track and follow conversations between users on Twitter, giving them an appearance somewhat similar to email threads. Read >

FourSquare’s New Windows 8 App Is A Huge Win For Microsoft (VentureBeat)

FourSquare’s new app brings out the best in Windows 8 — the Metro interface, live tiles, and global search, to name a few. “I think one of the most exciting things here was figuring out what we can do for this specific platform. It’s very pretty and plays well to the strengths of this OS,” said Foursquare Business Development Head David Ban. Read >

YouTube Phases Out Video Responses (YouTube Blog)

On September 12, YouTube will shut down its video response feature which allows users to post videos in the comments section. YouTube admits on its blog that video responses garnered a dismal click-through rate of .0004%. Read >

Twitter Acquires Social Media Engagement Company (Trendrr)

Twitter has acquired Trendrr, which tracks social media engagement around TV content. Trendrr made the announcement via a blog post, in which it said they will help Twitter “unlock the power and value of engagement around TV and creating compelling media experiences around content.” Read >

Consumers Consider A Facebook ‘Like’ A Recommendation (Zocalo Group)

In a recent study, 46% of respondents said that when a friend “likes” a brand page on Facebook, he/she considers it a recommendation to try or buy the brand’s products. Read >

