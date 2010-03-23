Google And Baidu Shares Volatile After Google Drops China Site

Google is now redirecting its China search engine to its Hong Kong search engine, suggesting that Google is pulling out of China in protest of government censorship and hacking.



Google and Baidu shares — that’s the big search engine in China — went nuts this afternoon. Baidu finished the day up about 1.75% and Google dropped about 0.5%. (Post updated to reflect market closing prices.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.