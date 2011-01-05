Google And AdMob Mobile Ad Sales Boss Bolts For Mojiva

Another loss for Google’s AdMob unit is a nice hire for NYC-based mobile ad upstart Mojiva: It has just named former AdMob sales boss Tony Nethercutt as GM of its North America business.



Nethercutt built out AdMob’s sales force and stuck around at Google after the acquisition, at least a bit longer than many other AdMob staffers, who have bolted to start new companies or join others.

An ex-DoubleClick guy, Nethercutt joins another ex-DoubleClicker at Mojiva, CEO David Gwozdz, who boasts in today’s press release about hiring Nethercutt into DoubleClick in 1997.

Before AdMob, Nethercutt worked in sales at YouTube and Yahoo.

Now the question is whether they can grow Mojiva into a top-tier mobile ad company.

Meanwhile, former AdMob CEO Omar Hamoui is working on a new secret project…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.