Google Rolls Out Analytics For iPhone, Android Apps

Google continues to extend its Analytics product for mobile. The latest: It can now track activity in iPhone and Android apps.
This means Google is now competing with a cottage industry of mobile analytics startups such as Pinch Media and Medialets. (App publishers: Do you plan to switch?)
This is a step further from last month‘s announcement of Google Analytics tracking pageviews of mobile Web sites.
