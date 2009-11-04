Google Rolls Out Analytics For iPhone, Android Apps

Alaska Miller
iPhone Analytics

Google continues to extend its Analytics product for mobile. The latest: It can now track activity in iPhone and Android apps.

This means Google is now competing with a cottage industry of mobile analytics startups such as Pinch Media and Medialets. (App publishers: Do you plan to switch?)

This is a step further from last month‘s announcement of Google Analytics tracking pageviews of mobile Web sites.

