Inside Google's Quirky New Headquarters In Amsterdam, Where Waffles Hang From The Ceiling

Google has officially opened their redesigned headquarters in Amsterdam, and the company has not failed to deliver on the quirky aesthetic they have come to be known for.
Like the other headquarters Google maintains overseas, this office incorporates plenty of local elements into its design. From communal bikes to stroopwafels that hang from the ceiling, this office has many things that are typical of Dutch culture.
The interior was designed by the Amsterdam-based firm D/DOCK, who say their concept was inspired by the garage where Larry Page and Sergey Brin first started Google.
Faux brick walls pave the way to the entrance. An emblem on the reception desk is a play on the Dutch royal family's coat of arms, while the bikes are a nod to Amsterdam's cyclist-centric culture.
There's plenty of Dutch-inspired design elements in the kitchen area, from the waffles and tea kettles hanging from the ceiling to the Delft Blue graphics on the islands.
According to D/DOCK, graffiti walls are a nod to Google's garage days, as well as to Amsterdam's urban environment.
And in typical Google fashion, the office offers many opportunities for blowing off some steam. There's also an in-office gym and meditation room.
