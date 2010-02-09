Google Already Investing In China Again

After Chinese hackers broke into Google’s servers last month, the company made a huge stink about it and threatened to pull out of the country entirely. It even got the NSA involved.Well, so much for all that. Reuters reports Google‘s already back to investing in China.

Reuters: A consortium led by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) is in advanced talks to buy into China’s largest in-bus digital media and advertising company, a deal that could offer the U.S. entertainment giant a new platform to promote Mickey Mouse in China, three sources told Reuters.

Google Inc (GOOG.O), the world’s No.1 Internet search company, which threatened to quit China last month over censorship and hacking concerns, was among investors in the Disney-led consortium, the sources said on Monday.

