A year ago, Google blew itself up to become Alphabet. A lot has changed since then...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during Google I/O 2016 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on May 19, 2016 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A year ago this week, we said goodbye to “Google” as we knew it when the company announced that it was blowing up its corporate structure.

What we always thought of as Google — search, Maps, Gmail, Android, YouTube, and all that money-making stuff — became a division of a larger company called Alphabet.

Experimental projects like self-driving cars and the connected home division Nest became their own mini-companies, each with its own CEO, and were lumped into Alphabet’s financials as “Other Bets.”

Let’s check in on some of the massive changes:

