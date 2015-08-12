Four good reasons why Google blew its structure up

There’s a lot of punditry about Google’s big reorganization yesterday, but Bloomberg’s Matt Levine makes the most persuasive case that nothing really has changed.

The exact same people are still in charge. The shares work the same way. The company still consists of one real business that’s throwing off cash — advertising, mostly search — a few other businesses that protect that core business (Android, Chrome), and a bunch of science projects that are years away from providing real returns.

It’s weird to speculate that the org change will somehow make Google freer to pursue big acquisitions, or chase moonshots. It was already doing those things! The founders already have such massive voting control over the company that even if investors hated what they were doing, it would be almost impossible to oust them.

I don’t buy it.

Yet, Wall Street is cheering the company’s new transparency.

So what the heck is going on here? What is Google suddenly being transparent about?

Larry Page is checked out of the day to day. As Business Insider’s Jillian D’Onfro reported yesterday, Page has been bored with the ad business for some time now. That’s why he appointed Sundar Pichai to lead Google’s core products last October. Now, he’s formalising that role, and that means he can stop pretending to care and doing things he doesn’t really want to do. As one former exec told D’Onfr yesterday, Page “doesn’t have to come into the office anymore, he doesn’t have to be the tiebreaker anymore, he doesn’t have to show up to events anymore….Those were the worst parts of the job for him, he didn’t enjoy it, and now he’s stepping back.”

The change will probably turn out to be more complicated than it’s being portrayed right now. There will be more acquisitions, which Google may fold into the new business. There will probably be spinoffs. The EU’s antitrust case — something nobody seems to be mentioning this morning — could get more complicated (if the EU orders Google to split into two companies, voila, it’s already partway there).

But for now, not much has changed. Google simply formalized stuff that had been going on for a long time.

