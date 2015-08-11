Meet the bigshots at Alphabet, the new Google company

Google announced today that it’s splitting itself apart and creating a new holding company, Alphabet, to contain all the pieces.

All the core Google businesses — search, ads, Android, YouTube, maps, and so on — will still be called Google, and will be led by new CEO Sundar Pichai, who was previously in charge of product at the old Google.

Current Google execs, including CEO Larry Page, Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt, and Chief Counsel David Drummond, will now have the exact same roles at Alphabet. Ruth Porat will be CFO of both the new Google and the entire Alphabet company.

So who are the other bigshots in the new company? Here’s a rundown…

Arthur Levinson, the CEO of Calico, Google's project to improve human longevity. Levinson rose through the ranks at biotech pioneer Genentech to become its CEO from 1995 through 2009, and Chairman from 1999 through 2014. He's also chairman of the board at Google rival Apple. YouTube/Screenshot Tony Fadell will lead Nest, the smart home devices company Google acquired in early 2014. Fadell cofounded Nest after working at Apple in the 2000s, where he helped lead the team that built the iPod. Kimberly White / Getty Craig Barratt leads Google Fibre, the company's effort to build out fibre-to-the-home in selected US cities, including Austin, Texas, and Kansas City, Missouri. Google Plus David Lawee is the head of Google Capital, which is Google's investment arm. Google Google told us there will be other folks in leadership positions at Alphabet, and that the details will unfold over time. Re/Code reports that Google's robotics group will be part of the new company. Boston Dynamics So who's left behind? This could have been an opportunity for Google to split YouTube into its own business, but for now YouTube and its CEO Susan Wojcicki (right) are staying with Sundar Pichai's Google. Also, former Chief Business Officer Omid Kordestani (left) is moving into a new advisory role for both companies. Google and Fortune Brainstorm Tech/Stuart Isett

