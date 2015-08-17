Alphabet Holding company acquires an organic skincare company

Alphabet Holding Company* just acquired Dr. Organic, an British organic skincare company.

Alphabet is purchasing the company for 55 million pounds, or around $US86 million, according to Bloomberg.

Dr. Organic is a skincare company that uses natural and organic raw material to make primarily body and oral care products. The companies ingredients prominently includes organic oloe vera and a variety or organic plant oils, butters, and extracts.

According to Dr. Organic’s website, the company doesn’t use any animal ingredients or participate in animal testing.

*An earlier version of this story cited that Alphabet was the holding company of Google. The two companies appear to be unrelated.

Developing…

