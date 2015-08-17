Alphabet Holding company acquires an organic skincare company

Alphabet Holding Company* just acquired Dr. Organic, an British organic skincare company.
Alphabet is purchasing the company for 55 million pounds, or around $US86 million, according to Bloomberg.
Dr. Organic is a skincare company that uses natural and organic raw material to make primarily body and oral care products. The companies ingredients prominently includes organic oloe vera and a variety or organic plant oils, butters, and extracts.
According to Dr. Organic’s website, the company doesn’t use any animal ingredients or participate in animal testing.
*An earlier version of this story cited that Alphabet was the holding company of Google. The two companies appear to be unrelated.
Developing…
NOW WATCH: There is a secret US government airline that flies out of commercial airports
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.