Google Knocks Down Speculation It's Interested In Akamai

Photo: Flickr/Esther Dyson

Google is knocking down the rumour that it has interest in buying Akamai.Bloomberg says two people familiar with the situation deny Google is planning on buying Akamai.



As we said in our original report, this mostly rumour and buzz being generated by the ad tech industry. A dozen sources heard gossip about Google’s interest in the company.

Why would Google want Akamai? Because it has incredibly valuable, but underused data, about Internet behaviour. Google could use that to its advantage.

And with Akamai’s stock getting clobbered, now is as good a time as any for Google to strike.

