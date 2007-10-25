Google Aiming At Paid Links?

Search Engine Land reports that many big sites have seen their Google PageRank score — the key metric that Google uses to assign value to Web pages — drop overnight. Washingtonpost.com, Forbes.com, and Engadget, for instance, have all slipped from PR 7 to PR 5. Barry Schwartz hypothesizes that Google is targeting sites that sell paid links. Anyone else seeing the same thing at their sites? Tell us in comments. Search Engine Land.

